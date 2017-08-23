WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 23

BIG ECONOMIES ARE GROWING IN SYNC FOR FIRST TIME IN YEARS

For the first time in a decade, the world's major economies are growing in sync, a result of lingering low-interest-rate stimulus from central banks and the gradual fading of crises that over years ricocheted from the U.S. to Greece, Brazil and beyond.

KIM JONG UN SHOWN ORDERING MORE WARHEADS AFTER TILLERSON'S PRAISE FOR 'RESTRAINT'

Hours after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson praised him for exercising restraint, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in state media visiting a missile-development factory and ordering the production of more warheads and rocket engines.

PAKISTAN POLITICAL UPHEAVAL PUTS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH U.S. AT RISK

President Donald Trump's efforts to reboot U.S.-Pakistan relations as part of his new Afghanistan strategy face a potential challenge thanks to the rising fortunes of a popular politician who is a fierce critic of American policy.

AFTER THE MCCAIN CRASH, AN UNBEARABLE WAIT

For the families of those missing from the USS John S. McCain, the days after the warship collided with a tanker in waters near Singapore have been agonizing, as they wait for search-and-rescue teams to scour the ocean and the damaged warship.

SAUDIS OPEN IRAQI BORDER AND FORGE TIES TO COUNTER IRAN

Saudi Arabia, with U.S. assistance, is pushing aside years of rancor with its neighbor Iraq and mounting a broad effort to win Baghdad's allegiance and dilute Iran's influence over the pivotal U.S. ally.

VENEZUELA'S FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS SHE HAS PROOF OF CORRUPTION

Venezuela's ousted Attorney General Luisa Ortega said she has proof of corruption involving top government officials and is sharing it with the U.S. and other countries.

FIRST HURDLE IN TRUMP'S MIDEAST PEACE GAMBIT: PERSUADING ADVERSARIES TO TALK

White House adviser Jared Kushner leads a delegation to try to advance talks between Israelis and Palestinians, but the two sides are stuck over the basic question of statehood.

BEIJING'S CAMPAIGN AGAINST SOUTH KOREAN GOODS LEAVES CHINESE LOOKING FOR WORK

China's unofficial push to punish Seoul for deploying a missile-defense system against North Korea is hitting hardest in places like Yancheng, where South Korean auto maker Kia Motors is the backbone of the local economy.

