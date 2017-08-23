Stock Rally Fizzles in Europe and Asia -- 2nd Update

Dow poised to edge lower after best day since April

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Ese Erheriene at ese.erheriene@wsj.com

-- Dow poised to edge lower after best day since April

-- Mexican peso under pressure after President Trump's comments

-- WPP pulls down media shares in Europe

A rally in global stocks stalled Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average's biggest daily advance since April.

Some analysts attributed the caution to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatening to shut down the government to secure funding for a wall on the southwest border as well as warnings on trade policy.

Futures suggested the Dow would open 43 points lower after Asian shares reversed early gains to end little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3% midday, following its best session in over a week.

"It seems inconceivable that the debt ceiling won't be moved as it has been umpteen times, but the nearer the deadline comes it will make people nervous," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The Mexican peso, among the year's best-performing currencies, dropped 0.8% against the dollar after the comments on trade and a border wall, while market havens including gold and the Japanese yen drew modest support.

Still, many investors noted that recent jitters have come in thin summer trading and U.S. stocks remain close to record highs. The Dow added nearly 200 points on Tuesday as shares rebounded from a recent bout of risk aversion.

"With valuations elevated here, the market is going to be more vulnerable to short-term negative news and negative shocks," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

"But unless something really impacts the economy, it's unlikely that the market impact will be long-lasting," she said, given the current state of growth and corporate earnings.

In U.S. premarket trading, shares of Lowe's fell 5%, leading declines in the S&P 500, after its second-quarter revenue missed expectations.

In Europe, the media sector led declines as shares of WPP PLC, the world's largest advertising company, fell 12% after it lowered its forecast for the full year, reflecting a wider slowdown in industries such as consumer goods and retail.

Analysts also pointed to nervousness ahead of a central banking conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday, where investors are eyeing any clues about monetary policy in the U.S. and eurozone.

"The most interesting questions come from the ECB right now given the economies there have generally done better than expected," said Mr. Mould.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.1784 on Wednesday after purchasing managers' surveys showed the eurozone economy maintained its solid growth momentum in August.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose as much as 0.9% from a four-month closing low but pared gains to 0.3% as the yen strengthened against the dollar.

Australia's stock benchmark shed early gains as losses deepened among shares of utilities companies. The S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1%, ending a four-day rally, with steel and precious-metals stocks the biggest decliners amid a 5% pullback in iron-ore and steel-rebar futures. The country's steel association late Tuesday said it saw limited room for further price gains after a recent rally.

Trading in Hong Kong was halted as Typhoon Hato passed by the city.

