European broadcaster Sky PLC (SKY.LN) Wednesday announced a 1.6 million pound ($2 million) investment in Bad Wolf, a TV production company based in Los Angeles and Wales, as part of a partnership with US network HBO.

Shares at 1127 GMT, down 2 pence, or 0.2%, at 955 pence valuing the company at GBP16.4 billion.

August 23, 2017 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)