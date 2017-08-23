Big Economies Are Growing in Sync for First Time in Years

For the first time in a decade, the world's major economies are growing in sync, a result of lingering low-interest-rate stimulus from central banks and the gradual fading of crises that over years ricocheted from the U.S. to Greece, Brazil and beyond.

Trump's Border-Wall Pledge Complicates GOP Efforts to Avoid Shutdown

President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn't approve funding for a Mexico border wall raised alarm among some Republican lawmakers, who say it could throw a wrench in their efforts to keep government open this fall.

Stock Rally Fizzles After Dow's Best Day Since April

Disappointing earnings and political turbulence put renewed pressure on U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials declined 0.4%.

New-Home Sales Plunged in July as Supply Shrivels

U.S. new-home sales fell sharply in July and inventory levels jumped.

Debt Ceiling 'Brinksmanship' Could Test U.S. Top-Notch Credit Rating

Fitch Ratings warned that a failure to raise the U.S. debt limit in a "timely manner" would prompt a review of the U.S. sovereign credit rating, which is currently at AAA -- the highest possible.

Inflation May Be Stronger Than Data Shows, Says Dallas Fed Research

Unexpectedly weak inflation data over recent months is likely to be revised higher, suggesting the U.S. central bank may be closer to meeting its 2% inflation target than it seems, according to research released by the Dallas Fed.

Eurozone Maintains Solid Growth Path in August

The eurozone economy maintained its solid growth momentum in August, supported by a rise in manufacturing activity and strong exports, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Data

Oil prices flipped from losses to gains as U.S. data showed that supplies of oil and gasoline fell and as investors tried to gauge the impact of a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clouds Part for Europe This Year

The latest cloud on the horizon has been the rising euro, but the eurozone of 2017 appears to be proving a resilient place.

Chinese Investors Face New Roadblocks Investing Abroad

After a record-breaking year for Chinese outbound M&A, Chinese investors are facing wary regulators in foreign governments-and a Chinese government determined to control where they put their money.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)