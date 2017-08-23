New-Home Sales Plunged in July as Supply Shrivels

U.S. new-home sales fell sharply in July and inventory levels jumped.

Stock Rally Fizzles After Dow's Best Day Since April

Disappointing earnings and political turbulence put renewed pressure on U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials declined 0.2%.

Eurozone Maintains Solid Growth Path in August

The eurozone economy maintained its solid growth momentum in August, supported by a rise in manufacturing activity and strong exports, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Data

Oil prices flipped from losses to gains as U.S. data showed that supplies of oil and gasoline fell and as investors tried to gauge the impact of a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clouds Part for Europe This Year

The latest cloud on the horizon has been the rising euro, but the eurozone of 2017 appears to be proving a resilient place.

Chinese Investors Face New Roadblocks Investing Abroad

After a record-breaking year for Chinese outbound M&A, Chinese investors are facing wary regulators in foreign governments-and a Chinese government determined to control where they put their money.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

U.S. Weighs Restricting Trades in Venezuelan Debt to Punish Maduro

The U.S. is considering restricting trades in Venezuelan debt as it seeks to punish President Nicolas Maduro for undermining the country's democracy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing's Campaign Against South Korean Goods Leaves Chinese Looking for Work

China's unofficial push to punish Seoul for deploying a missile-defense system against North Korea is hitting hardest in places like Yancheng, where South Korean auto maker Kia Motors is the backbone of the local economy.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

