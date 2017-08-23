Eurozone Maintains Solid Growth Path in August

The eurozone economy maintained its solid growth momentum in August, supported by a rise in manufacturing activity and strong exports, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

Stock Rally Fizzles After Trump Speech

A rally in global stocks stalled after the Dow Jones Industrial Average's biggest daily advance since April. Futures suggested the S&P 500 would open 0.4% lower.

Mixed Inventory Report Weighs on Oil Ahead of Official Data

Oil prices fell as investors weighed U.S. data showing crude inventories declined last week while stocks of refined products mounted.

WSJ's Daily Shot: New vs. Used Car Price Differential Near Record High

Clouds Part for Europe This Year

As soon as the outlook improves in Europe, the worries start. The latest cloud on the horizon has been the rising euro, which has caused some jitters about the growth and inflation outlook, but the eurozone of 2017 appears to be proving a resilient place.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

Beijing's Campaign Against South Korean Goods Leaves Chinese Looking for Work

China's unofficial push to punish Seoul for deploying a missile-defense system against North Korea is hitting hardest in places like Yancheng, where South Korean auto maker Kia Motors is the backbone of the local economy.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

All Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Keep Discount Rate at 1.75% in July

All of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the central bank's July policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

Banks' Quarterly Earnings Up 10.7%

U.S. banks' earnings rose 10.7% to $48.3 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, indicating the sector is continuing its postcrisis recovery, a bank regulator said Tuesday.

