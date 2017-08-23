Stock Rally Fizzles in Europe and Asia

A rally in global stocks stalled, with futures suggesting that the Dow would open 32 points lower after Asian shares reversed early gains to end little changed.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

All Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Keep Discount Rate at 1.75% in July

All of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the central bank's July policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

Banks' Quarterly Earnings Up 10.7%

U.S. banks' earnings rose 10.7% to $48.3 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, indicating the sector is continuing its postcrisis recovery, a bank regulator said Tuesday.

Tech Giants Lead Market Rally After Shedding $146 Billion

Tech companies are leading the market higher on Tuesday as stocks bounce back from a recent selloff.

U.S. Weighs Restricting Trades in Venezuelan Debt to Punish Maduro

The U.S. is considering restricting trades in Venezuelan debt as it seeks to punish President Nicolas Maduro for undermining the country's democracy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Companies Promote Corporate-Tax Overhaul

Large companies, looking for every angle to prod Congress into making the corporate-tax changes they have been seeking for years, are turning to some in-house muscle: employees and customers.

U.S. Port Volumes Rose in July

U.S. retailers and manufacturers are stocking-up their inventories with newfound confidence heading into this year's peak shipping season, when imports typically tick up ahead of the end-of-year holidays.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, driven by supply disruptions in Libya and expectations for a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

