Court Upholds Martoma Insider-Trading Conviction

A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute corporate insiders that divulge confidential information.

Royal Bank of Canada Revenue Slips

Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit topped expectations amid growth in its wealth-management business, even as unfavorable market conditions caused revenue to slide. The bank raised its dividend by 5%.

Wal-Mart Nears a Pilot Deal to Offer Customers Installment Loans

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

American Express Admits to Offering Worse Credit-Card Terms in U.S. Territories

American Express acknowledged that it offered worse terms to credit-card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories than those extended to customers in the 50 states, and has paid $95 million to settle the matter.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

Blackstone Considers Initial Public Offering of Gates Corp.

Blackstone Group is considering an initial public offering of Gates Corp. that could value the auto-parts maker at as much as $9 billion.

All Regional Fed Banks Wanted to Keep Discount Rate at 1.75% in July

All of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the central bank's July policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

U.S. Weighs Restricting Trades in Venezuelan Debt to Punish Maduro

The U.S. is considering restricting trades in Venezuelan debt as it seeks to punish President Nicolas Maduro for undermining the country's democracy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Startup Insurer Seizes on Growing Market for Private Medicare Coverage

In the latest sign of the health-care industry's focus on the growing business of private Medicare coverage, several high-profile executives are planning to launch Devoted Health, a new startup insurer focused on such plans.

