Saudi Aramco IPO Sparks Rush to Privatize in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

Mixed Inventory Report Weighs on Oil Ahead of Official Data

Oil prices fell as investors weighed U.S. data showing crude inventories declined last week while stocks of refined products mounted.

LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a factory for electric car parts in a Detroit suburb.

BHP Taps Experienced Executives to Fill Out Changes in Board

BHP Billiton plans to replace two directors who have opted to leave the resources giant with experienced executives, another win for disgruntled investors.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show a decrease in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Chevron CEO's Exit Reflects a Changing of the Guard for Big Oil

The departure of Chevron CEO John Watson underscores the dramatic shift under way at big oil companies as they adapt to a prolonged period of lower prices brought about by the U.S. shale boom.

Former Petrobras CEO Charged With Corruption

Aldemir Bendine, who ran the state-run oil giant and Banco do Brasil, is accused of receiving bribes amid Brazil's ongoing Car Wash corruption probe

Dakota Access Pipeline Owner Sues Greenpeace

The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline launched an unusual legal attack against Greenpeace and other environmental groups, alleging that the organizations effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.

Eletrobras Shares Jump on Privatization Plan

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, surged more than 40% in São Paulo, pushing the benchmark Ibovespa stock exchange past the 70,000-point threshold for the first time since 2011.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

August 23, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)