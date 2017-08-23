Whole Foods Shareholders Approve Amazon Merger

Continue Reading Below

Shareholders of Whole Foods approved the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon, a key step for the e-commerce giant to seal its biggest play yet in the $700 billion food retail market.

Cargill Invests in Startup That Grows 'Clean Meat' From Cells

Cargill, one of the world's largest producers of beef and poultry, has taken a stake in a startup developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Court Upholds Martoma Insider-Trading Conviction

A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute corporate insiders that divulge confidential information.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rosneft Prevails in Lawsuit Against Sistema

A regional arbitration court in Russia ruled in favor of Russian oil giant PAO Rosneft, in a case seen as a test of the country's investment climate.

WPP Sounds a Warning Signal on Consumer-Ad Spending; Shares Sink

WPP shares were off 10% after the world's largest advertising company reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in ad buying by consumer-goods companies, especially in North America.

Wal-Mart and Google Partner to Challenge Amazon

Google and Wal-Mart Stores are joining forces in a partnership that includes enabling voice-ordered purchases from the retail giant on Google's virtual assistant, challenging rival Amazon.com's grip on the next wave of e-commerce.

Saudi Aramco IPO Sparks Rush to Privatize in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric-Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a plant in a Detroit suburb.

BHP to Replace Two Directors in Board Shuffle

BHP Billiton said it plans to replace two directors amid its monthslong tussle with activist investor Elliott Management, following the miner's decision earlier this week to exit its American shale oil and gas business.

Destination Maternity Hires Adviser Amid Retail Turmoil

Women's apparel retailer Destination Maternity has hired a consulting and advisory firm to assess its options in the troubled retail environment, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)