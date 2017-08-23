Wal-Mart and Google Partner to Challenge Amazon

Google and Wal-Mart Stores are joining forces in a partnership that includes enabling voice-ordered purchases from the retail giant on Google's virtual assistant, challenging rival Amazon.com's grip on the next wave of e-commerce.

WPP Shares Plunge as It Fires a Warning Signal on Ad Sales

WPP shares fell more than 12% after the world's largest advertising company reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in ad buying by consumer-goods companies, especially in North America.

Cargill Invests in Startup That Grows Meat Tissue

Cargill, one of the world's largest producers of beef and poultry, has taken a stake in a startup developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Saudi Aramco IPO Sparks Rush to Privatize in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

Royal Bank of Canada Revenue Slips

Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit topped expectations amid growth in its wealth-management business, even as unfavorable market conditions caused revenue to slide. The bank raised its dividend by 5%.

HP Earnings: What to Watch

HP has increased PC prices globally. It isn't clear if those price increases will impact demand and profit margin in the fiscal third quarter.

Providence Acquires Majority Stake in DoubleVerify

Providence Equity Partners is taking a majority stake in digital measurement firm DoubleVerify, betting on tools that can suss out fraud and verify the quality of digital media for online advertisers.

LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric-Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a plant in a Detroit suburb.

Uber Board Still Considering HPE's Whitman as CEO Contender

Uber Technologies' board is again considering Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman as a possible candidate for the ride-hailing giant's CEO job despite her public statement pulling out of contention, people familiar with the matter said.

Mutual Funds Mark Down Uber Investments by Up to 15%

Four mutual-fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber by as much as 15%, the first such price cuts that suggest these investors are souring on the ride-hailing giant following a scandal-ridden year.

