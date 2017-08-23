WPP Shares Plunge on Lower Revenue Growth Forecast

WPP shares fell almost 12% after the world's largest advertising group recorded a slowdown in revenue growth in Europe and North America.

Wal-Mart and Google Partner to Challenge Amazon

Google and Wal-Mart Stores are joining forces in a partnership that includes enabling voice-ordered purchases from the retail giant on Google's virtual assistant, challenging rival Amazon.com's grip on the next wave of e-commerce.

LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a factory for electric car parts in a Detroit suburb.

Uber Board Still Considering HPE's Whitman as CEO Contender

Uber Technologies' board is again considering Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman as a possible candidate for the ride-hailing giant's CEO job despite her public statement pulling out of contention, people familiar with the matter said.

Mutual Funds Mark Down Uber Investments by Up to 15%

Four mutual-fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber by as much as 15%, the first such price cuts that suggest these investors are souring on the ride-hailing giant following a scandal-ridden year.

BHP Taps Experienced Executives to Fill Out Changes in Board

BHP Billiton plans to replace two directors who have opted to leave the resources giant with experienced executives, another win for disgruntled investors.

GoDaddy COO Scott Wagner Returning to Chief Executive Post

GoDaddy Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Scott Wagner will assume the company's top post after Chief Executive Blake Irving retires at year's end.

TurboTax Parent Intuit Names New Finance Chief

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, said Chief Financial Officer R. Neil Williams will step down from his post next year after spending nearly 10 years with the company.

Container Store Pushes Out Debt Maturity to 2021 From 2019

The Container Store said it has reached a deal to extend the maturity of its credit facility by two years to 2021, avoiding the prospect of refinancing the loans next year.

Verizon to Throttle Video Quality, Revamp Unlimited Data Plans

Verizon Communications said it would start limiting video quality for all customers across its network, months after the No. 1 U.S. carrier by subscribers launched unlimited data plans.

