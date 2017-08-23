Health Care Down Amid Shutdown Fears -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell amid fears of a government shutdown.

The health-care industry is among the most intertwined with Washington agencies, and President Donald Trump's threat of a shutdown could have profound ramifications for many health-care companies.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical fell sharply after a rare-disease drug showed little promise in a late-stage clinical trial.

Medical-device maker Stryker is recalling certain Oral Care products sold between July 2015 and August 2017 after receiving reports of minor irritation and allergic reactions after use.

