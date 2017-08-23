Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 235K (19) 232K
1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.55M (24) 5.52M
-- percent change Jul +0.5% -1.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.0% (21) +6.4%*
*Revised Figure
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
