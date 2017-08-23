China Coal Energy Co 1st Half Net Profit Rises Tenfold

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. (1898.HK) said its net profit in the first half of the year rose tenfold as revenue increased and finance costs declined.

Net profit in the January-to-June period was 2.28 billion Chinese yuan ($342.2 million), compared with CNY225.1 million in the same period of last year.

Revenue rose 41.1% to CNY37.10 billion, while finance costs declined to CNY1.9 billion from CNY2.44 billion, the Chinese coal miner said in a statement to Hong Kong Exchange late Wednesday.

August 23, 2017 20:07 ET (00:07 GMT)