Brazil Posts $3.4 Billion July Current-Account Deficit Vs $1.3 Billion Surplus in June

Brazil recorded a current-account deficit of $3.4 billion in July, down from a $1.3 billion surplus in June, the country's central bank said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The 12-month current-account deficit narrowed in July to $13.8 billion, equivalent to 0.71% of GDP, from a $14.3 billion deficit in June.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $4.1 billion in July from $4 billion in June, the central bank said.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)