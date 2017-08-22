Want Want China 1st Half Net Profit Down 15% on Year

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (0151.HK) Tuesday reported a 15% decline of its first-half net profit, dragged down by weaker revenue and higher cost of certain key raw materials.

The Hong Kong-listed rice cakes and flavored milk maker said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 1.50 billion yuan (US$225 million) from CNY1.76 billion a year earlier, while its revenue fell 3.7% from a year earlier to CNY9.35 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 0.48 US Cent per share.

August 22, 2017 00:31 ET (04:31 GMT)