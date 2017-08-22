Stocks Bounce After Extended Selloff, Led by Tech Sector

Major U.S. stock indexes rose as investors snapped up shares of technology and energy companies. The S&P 500 added 0.8%.

Banks' Quarterly Earnings Up 10.7%

U.S. banks' earnings rose 10.7% to $48.3 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, indicating the sector is continuing its postcrisis recovery, a bank regulator said Tuesday.

Richmond Fed Says Manufacturing Growth Flat in August

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states was mostly unchanged in August with an increase in employment offsetting declines in shipments and new orders.

Miners Are Flush With Cash Again

Fueled by a sharp rise in commodities prices, companies like BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto are flush with cash again, boosting dividends, cutting debt and shelling out cash for expansions.

Why the ECB Can't Catch a Break on the Euro

At the start of July, both German bond yields and the euro were moving higher. But in August they have diverged, with bond yields off the boil but the euro maintaining its poise. The answer to the conundrum may lie outside the eurozone.

Trump's Hard Line on Pakistan Compounds Stock-Market Woes

The U.S. president's tough rhetoric is the latest drag on Pakistan's beaten-up stock market, already a standout weak performer in a strong year for global equities.

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses on Tuesday as investors awaited more signs that a global glut of crude is easing.

Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Key Rate

Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.50%, in a bid to spur bank lending and bolster economic growth.

