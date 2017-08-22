Stocks Bounce After Extended Selloff

Global stock markets mostly advanced, showing further signs of steadying following a recent selloff.

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

Trump's Hard Line on Pakistan Compounds Stock-Market Woes

The U.S. president's tough rhetoric is the latest drag on Pakistan's beaten-up stock market, already a standout weak performer in a strong year for global equities.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Investors Are Giving Up on Trump's Infrastructure Push

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices advanced Tuesday morning, retracing some of the prior day's losses on the expectation of a further drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Key Rate

Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.50%, in a bid to spur bank lending and bolster economic growth.

Mitch McConnell: 'Zero Chance' U.S. Fails to Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there was "zero chance" that the U.S. would fail to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Can the U.S. Scrap Its Trade Deal With South Korea?

The U.S. and South Korea wrapped up fruitless talks over a trade agreement that protectionist Washington blames for an imbalance requiring the pact's amendment or termination.

Australian Consumer Sentiment Tumbles Further

Australian consumer confidence continued to tumble last week despite news of strong job growth in July and upbeat business sentiment.

August 22, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)