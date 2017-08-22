Stocks Bounce After Extended Selloff

Continue Reading Below

Global stock markets mostly advanced, showing further signs of steadying following a recent selloff.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices advanced Tuesday morning, retracing some of the prior day's losses on the expectation of a further drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

Norway's Oil Fund Tops $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, topped a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

Mitch McConnell: 'Zero Chance' U.S. Fails to Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there was "zero chance" that the U.S. would fail to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Can the U.S. Scrap Its Trade Deal With South Korea?

The U.S. and South Korea kicked off talks over a trade agreement that protectionist Washington blames for an imbalance requiring the pact's amendment or termination.

Australian Consumer Sentiment Tumbles Further

Australian consumer confidence continued to tumble last week despite news of strong job growth in July and upbeat business sentiment.

Are Long-Term Investors the Market's True Gamblers?

A new study challenges traditional thought on how value and momentum investors make their money. In either case, though, it has been a tough decade for both.

Crude Prices Lower as Summer Driving Season Nears End

Oil prices fell Monday, pulled lower by falling prices for gasoline and diesel as the end of summer driving season approaches.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)