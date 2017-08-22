Asian Shares Broadly Higher as Markets Await Central Bankers' Summit

Equity markets found firmer footing in the Asia-Pacific region early Tuesday, with stocks in Singapore leading gains following five straight sessions of declines.

Mitch McConnell: 'Zero Chance' U.S. Fails to Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there was "zero chance" that the U.S. would fail to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Can the U.S. Scrap Its Trade Deal With South Korea?

The U.S. and South Korea kicked off talks over a trade agreement that protectionist Washington blames for an imbalance requiring the pact's amendment or termination.

Australian Consumer Sentiment Tumbles Further

Australian consumer confidence continued to tumble last week despite news of strong job growth in July and upbeat business sentiment.

Are Long-Term Investors the Market's True Gamblers?

A new study challenges traditional thought on how value and momentum investors make their money. In either case, though, it has been a tough decade for both.

Crude Prices Lower as Summer Driving Season Nears End

Oil prices fell Monday, pulled lower by falling prices for gasoline and diesel as the end of summer driving season approaches.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

Qatar Dispute Puts Pressure on Local Banks

Qatari banks are facing funding pressure, as foreign customers worried about Doha's intensifying spat with its Arab neighbors withdraw deposits.

The Calm in Emerging Markets Suddenly Broke

Investors yanked money out of emerging-market funds for the first time in months, a sign of trouble in what has been a sturdy corner of the market for much of the year.

Bundesbank Sees Strong German Growth Continuing

The German economy is expected to continue its strong growth trend in the current quarter on the back of industrial exports, the country's central bank said.

