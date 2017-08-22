Deerfield Resolves Insider Trading Probe With SEC

Large New York hedge fund Deerfield Management has agreed to a multimillion-dollar fine to settle what is shaping up to be a major crackdown by the U.S. government on Washington's political intelligence industry.

J.P. Morgan Donates Up to $2 Million Following Charlottesville

J.P. Morgan Chase is planning up to $2 million in donations to human and civil-rights organizations following the recent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

Qatar Dispute Puts Pressure on Local Banks

Qatari banks are facing funding pressure, as foreign customers worried about Doha's intensifying spat with its Arab neighbors withdraw deposits.

Brevan Howard Co-Founder Moving Back to London 'Imminently'

Billionaire hedge fund trader Alan Howard is quitting Geneva and returning to England, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Clearlake Captial Sells Futuris Group for $360 Million

Adient PLC. said Monday that it will buy automotive-seating company Futuris Group from affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group for about $360 million.

Eclipse Playing Muse to Market Analysts

The solar eclipse has captured the fascination of skygazers across America. Count market analysts among them.

The Calm in Emerging Markets Suddenly Broke

Investors yanked money out of emerging-market funds for the first time in months, a sign of trouble in what has been a sturdy corner of the market for much of the year.

Why Monetary Policy Isn't the Only Game in Town Anymore

The Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers has been an opportunity for policy makers to pledge extraordinary support for economies, in particular via quantitative easing. But this year looks different.

CFOs Want to Free up Working Capital

U.S. finance chiefs are shrinking the time it takes to convert trillions tied up in their businesses into tangible cash. Some of their European counterparts are struggling to do the same.

Companies Face Record Number of Shareholder Lawsuits

This year has seen a historic number of class-action securities lawsuits. Law firms are increasingly bringing securities cases targeting business disruptions or disasters, failed pharmaceutical trials and disappointing earnings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)