Chevron CEO to Resign as Oil Giant Seeks Change

Chevron CEO John Watson is planning to step down as the energy giant seeks new leadership for a changing oil world, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Serious Doubts' Over Bayer and Monsanto's $57 Billion Megadeal, Says EU

Bayer's $57 billion acquisition of Monsanto will undergo an in-depth investigation by the EU on concerns that it could hurt farmers, throwing into doubt plans to complete the tie-up by the end of the year.

Blackstone Considers Initial Public Offering of Gates Corp.

Blackstone Group is considering an initial public offering of Gates Corp. that could value the auto-parts maker at as much as $9 billion.

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Plans to Put U.S. Shale Assets Up for Sale

Activist investor Elliott Management scored a victory as BHP Billiton said it now plans to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Verizon to Throttle Video Quality, Revamp Unlimited Data Plans

Verizon Communications said it would start limiting video quality for all customers across its network, months after the No. 1 U.S. carrier by subscribers launched unlimited data plans.

GoDaddy COO Scott Wagner Returning to Chief Executive Post

GoDaddy Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Scott Wagner will assume the company's top post after Chief Executive Blake Irving retires at year's end.

Chinese Rival's Success With Volvo Sets Path for Great Wall's Pursuit of Jeep

The successful 2010 acquisition of Volvo by Geely, a then-little-known Chinese auto company, has helped fuel the ambitions of Great Wall, which has expressed interest in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler.

Startup Insurer Seizes on Growing Market for Private Medicare Coverage

In the latest sign of the health-care industry's focus on the growing business of private Medicare coverage, several high-profile executives are planning to launch Devoted Health, a new startup insurer focused on such plans.

TurboTax Parent Intuit Names New Finance Chief

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, said Chief Financial Officer R. Neil Williams will step down from his post next year after spending nearly 10 years with the company.

Dakota Access Pipeline Owner Sues Greenpeace

The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline launched an unusual legal attack against Greenpeace and other environmental groups, alleging that the organizations effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.

