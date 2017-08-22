Chevron CEO to Resign as Oil Giant Seeks Change

Chevron CEO John Watson is planning to step down as the energy giant seeks new leadership for a changing oil world, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Serious Doubts' Over Bayer and Monsanto's $57 Billion Megadeal, Says EU

Bayer's $57 billion acquisition of Monsanto will undergo an in-depth investigation by the EU on concerns that it could hurt farmers, throwing into doubt plans to complete the tie-up by the end of the year.

Blackstone Considers Initial Public Offering of Gates Corp.

Blackstone Group is considering an initial public offering of Gates Corp. that could value the auto-parts maker at as much as $9 billion.

Ford Plans Joint Venture to Make Electric Cars in China

Ford Motor will start a new company to make electric cars in China, as the world's largest auto market begins to shift decisively away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Plans to Put U.S. Shale Assets Up for Sale

Activist investor Elliott Management scored a victory as BHP Billiton said it now plans to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Chinese Rival's Success With Volvo Sets Path for Great Wall's Pursuit of Jeep

The successful 2010 acquisition of Volvo by Geely, a then-little-known Chinese auto company, has helped fuel the ambitions of Great Wall, which has expressed interest in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler.

Startup Insurer Seizes on Growing Market for Private Medicare Coverage

In the latest sign of the health-care industry's focus on the growing business of private Medicare coverage, several high-profile executives are planning to launch Devoted Health, a new startup insurer focused on such plans.

Wal-Mart Nears a Pilot Deal to Offer Customers Installment Loans

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.

H&R Block Names Former Uber Exec Jones CEO

H&R Block has tapped former Uber and Target executive Jeffrey Jones to revamp the 62-year-old tax preparer.

Dakota Access Pipeline Owner Sues Greenpeace

The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline launched an unusual legal attack against Greenpeace and other environmental groups, alleging that the organizations effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.

