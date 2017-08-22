Bayer, Monsanto's Megadeal Faces Closer EU Scrutiny

Bayer's $57 billion acquisition of Monsanto will undergo an in-depth investigation by the EU on concerns that it could hurt farmers, throwing into doubt plans to complete the tie-up by the end of the year.

Wal-Mart Nears a Pilot Deal to Offer Customers Installment Loans

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.

H&R Block Names Former Uber Exec Jones CEO

H&R Block has tapped former Uber and Target executive Jeffrey Jones to revamp the 62-year-old tax preparer.

Ford Plans Joint Venture to Make Electric Cars in China

Ford Motor will start a new company to make electric cars in China, as the world's largest auto market begins to shift decisively away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Assets

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

DSW Shares Jump on Sales Beat

DSW Inc. shares rose 20% in trading Tuesday as the company posted same-store sales growth for the first time in six quarters.

Captrust to Acquire Smaller Investment Advisory Rival

One of the country's largest investment advisory firms is acquiring a namesake firm from which it split two decades ago, a move that comes as the industry consolidates to combat an aging workforce and rising compliance costs.

Chinese Rival's Success With Volvo Sets Path for Great Wall's Pursuit of Jeep

The successful 2010 acquisition of Volvo by Geely, a then-little-known Chinese auto company, has helped fuel the ambitions of Great Wall, which has expressed interest in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler.

Neuberger Berman Arm Backs Energy Capital in New Power Play

Dyal Capital Partners bought the equivalent of less than 20% of Energy Capital Partners in a deal that is below $500 million, said people familiar with the matter.

NFL, Tencent Aiming for China's Smartphone Screens

Pro football may rule big-screen TVs in the U.S., but it's the small screens of smartphones where the National Football League hopes to make its play in China.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)