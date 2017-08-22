Wal-Mart Talking With Affirm in Latest Threat to Card Giant Synchrony

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.

H&R Block Names Former Uber Exec Jones CEO

H&R Block has tapped former Uber and Target executive Jeffrey Jones to revamp the 62-year-old tax preparer.

Ford Plans Joint Venture to Make Electric Cars in China

Ford Motor will start a new company to make electric cars in China, as the world's largest auto market begins to shift decisively away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Assets

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

NFL, Tencent Aiming for China's Smartphone Screens

Pro football may rule big-screen TVs in the U.S., but it's the small screens of smartphones where the National Football League hopes to make its play in China.

Salesforce.com Earnings: What to Watch

Salesforce.com Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday. Here is what to expect.

Kleiner Perkins to Invest $40 Million in Toronto-Based Tulip.io

Online retail software firm Tulip.io has raised $40 million in a new round of venture-capital financing led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Head of America's Largest Grocer Talks Amazon and Ugly Tomatoes

Rodney McMullen is navigating Kroger Co. through its stormiest period in more than a decade.

China's Great Wall Says it Is 'Paying Close Attention' to Fiat Chrysler

Great Wall Motor is "paying close attention" to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company said, a day after a Great Wall spokeswoman said the Chinese car manufacturer was aiming to buy Jeep.

Macy's Hires eBay Executive Amid Management Shakeup

Macy's poached a senior eBay executive and streamlined its top management in an effort to speed up decision-making at the struggling department-store chain.

August 22, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)