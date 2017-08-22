Wal-Mart Talking With Affirm in Latest Threat to Card Giant Synchrony
Continue Reading Below
Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.
H&R Block Names Former Uber Exec Jones CEO
H&R Block has tapped former Uber and Target executive Jeffrey Jones to revamp the 62-year-old tax preparer.
Ford Plans Joint Venture to Make Electric Cars in China
Ford Motor will start a new company to make electric cars in China, as the world's largest auto market begins to shift decisively away from gasoline-powered vehicles.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Elliott Notches Win as BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Assets
Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.
NFL, Tencent Aiming for China's Smartphone Screens
Pro football may rule big-screen TVs in the U.S., but it's the small screens of smartphones where the National Football League hopes to make its play in China.
Salesforce.com Earnings: What to Watch
Salesforce.com Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday. Here is what to expect.
Kleiner Perkins to Invest $40 Million in Toronto-Based Tulip.io
Online retail software firm Tulip.io has raised $40 million in a new round of venture-capital financing led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Head of America's Largest Grocer Talks Amazon and Ugly Tomatoes
Rodney McMullen is navigating Kroger Co. through its stormiest period in more than a decade.
China's Great Wall Says it Is 'Paying Close Attention' to Fiat Chrysler
Great Wall Motor is "paying close attention" to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company said, a day after a Great Wall spokeswoman said the Chinese car manufacturer was aiming to buy Jeep.
Macy's Hires eBay Executive Amid Management Shakeup
Macy's poached a senior eBay executive and streamlined its top management in an effort to speed up decision-making at the struggling department-store chain.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 22, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)