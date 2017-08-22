BHP Rights Its Ship by Throwing Shale Overboard

Following an intense pressure campaign from shareholder Elliott Management, BHP has announced it is looking to exit U.S. shale.

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Assets

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Kleiner Perkins to Invest $40 Million in Toronto-Based Tulip.io

Online retail software firm Tulip.io has raised $40 million in a new round of venture-capital financing led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Head of America's Largest Grocer Talks Amazon and Ugly Tomatoes

If you run America's largest supermarket chain, it should be easy to travel anywhere in the country and answer questions about where you work. But for Kroger Co.'s Rodney McMullen, those conversations can be a chore.

Pentagon Eliminates Lockheed Martin From $85 Billion Missile Program

The Pentagon eliminated Lockheed Martin Corp. from an $85 billion competition to update the nation's land-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles, one of the most fiercely contested defense contracts this decade.

Texas Regulators Are First Test for Sempra's Oncor Deal

Texas regulators who have proven to be harsh critics of suitors for Oncor, the largest power-transmission utility in the state, will be the first test for Sempra Energy's $9.45 billion takeover offer.

Tesla Bonds Tumble in Sign of Concern Over Finances

Tesla Inc.'s first bonds have fallen more than 2% in price since their issuance 10 days ago, the latest sign of Wall Street's ambivalence over the electric-car maker's prospects.

Johnson & Johnson Hit With $417 Million Verdict in Baby Powder Case

A jury awarded a woman with ovarian cancer $417 million Monday in a case against Johnson & Johnson, the latest hit to the pharmaceutical company in widespread litigation over the alleged harms of its baby powder.

Cisco to Buy Springpath for $320 Million

Cisco Systems said Monday it plans to buy Springpath Inc., an early partner in the so-called hyperconverged-systems market, as part of a shift to selling software and services to help turn around the struggling company.

Brazil's Government to Reduce Stake in Electrobras

Brazil's government said it plans to reduce its controlling stake in debt-ridden power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, in what could be one of the country's most significant privatizations since the 1990s.

August 22, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)