Impala Platinum Warns of Widened Fiscal Year 2017 Loss

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) on Tuesday warned that it will post a widened loss per share for the fiscal year of 2017, partly due to increased taxes.

Continue Reading Below

The South African platinum miner expects to record a basic loss per share of between 10.30 South African rand ($0.78) and ZAR12.35 per share for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss per share of ZAR0.10 recorded a year earlier. Adjusted loss per share, which excludes royalty prepayment costs, is expected to be between ZAR1.25 and ZAR1.50, versus adjusted earnings per share of ZAR0.12 a year ago.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)