Health Care Up as Former Stars Return to Favor -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders rotated back into some of the biggest gainers in the bull market, stocks that had been under pressure in recent weeks. Several high-profile executives are planning to launch a startup insurer focused on private Medicare coverage. Johnson & Johnson opposed plans by Florida authorities to use a drug it developed but no longer makes in a coming execution, as the world's largest drug maker enters the death-penalty debate for the first time.
August 22, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)