Energy Up With Risk Appetite -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as traders jumped back into high-risk areas of the stock market. Chevron Chief Executive John Watson is planning to step down as the oil-and-gas giant adjusts to changes in the energy world, The Wall Street Journal reported. The leading candidate to succeed Mr. Watson, 60, is Michael Wirth, 56, a refining specialist whose skills in cost control and eking out slim profit margins are seen as critical to the second largest U.S. oil company in an era of depressed prices.
August 22, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)