China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 22 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 937,434 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,265 13,315 13,060 13,215 13,255 -40 21,652 71,276
Oct-17 13,445 13,445 13,240 13,380 13,420 -40 258 254
Nov-17 13,520 13,590 13,325 13,475 13,500 -25 11,870 35,334
Jan-18 16,600 16,800 16,330 16,585 16,595 -10 863,710 393,066
Mar-18 16,820 16,885 16,560 16,730 16,825 -95 208 162
Apr-18 16,910 16,910 16,910 16,910 16,875 35 2 62
May-18 16,935 17,100 16,650 16,895 16,905 -10 39,724 49,430
Jun-18 16,850 17,050 16,850 16,950 16,935 15 4 72
Jul-18 16,990 17,210 16,895 17,030 17,070 -40 6 28
Aug-18 - - - 16,960 16,960 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 22, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)