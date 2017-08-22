On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, August 22 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 937,434 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,265 13,315 13,060 13,215 13,255 -40 21,652 71,276

Oct-17 13,445 13,445 13,240 13,380 13,420 -40 258 254

Nov-17 13,520 13,590 13,325 13,475 13,500 -25 11,870 35,334

Jan-18 16,600 16,800 16,330 16,585 16,595 -10 863,710 393,066

Mar-18 16,820 16,885 16,560 16,730 16,825 -95 208 162

Apr-18 16,910 16,910 16,910 16,910 16,875 35 2 62

May-18 16,935 17,100 16,650 16,895 16,905 -10 39,724 49,430

Jun-18 16,850 17,050 16,850 16,950 16,935 15 4 72

Jul-18 16,990 17,210 16,895 17,030 17,070 -40 6 28

Aug-18 - - - 16,960 16,960 0 0 2

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

