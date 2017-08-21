What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 21, 2017).

An imam in northeastern Spain has emerged as a prime suspect in the Barcelona terror attack, as authorities investigate whether he radicalized a group of young men.

Police in Finland continued trying to reconstruct the sequence of events around a stabbing spree that has been deemed a terror attack.

Separate offensives against ISIS have solidified a de facto alliance between Iran and the U.S. to drive the group from its redoubts.

Ten American sailors were missing and five were injured after the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel.

The Korean Peninsula looks set for a new cycle of escalation this week as the U.S. and South Korea kick off annual military exercises.

A fast-approaching deadline for insurers to commit to selling health plans next year under the ACA is pressuring GOP lawmakers.

Trump returned to the White House Sunday, looking to revive his stalled agenda after a working vacation.

Died: Jerry Lewis, 91, comedian who rose to the pinnacle of 20th-century stardom.

Died: Dick Gregory, 84, barrier-breaking comic and civil-rights activist.

