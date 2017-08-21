USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 21

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Aug 21, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices
steady. Second heads and Brewers price steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,
Millfeed and rice hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady and Rice hulls not available due
to uncertainty of market and buyers.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 21.75-23.00 23.00-24.00 23.00 -----
Long brown 22.75-25.00 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 23.75-26.00 ----- 23.00 28.00-30.00
Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 28.00-30.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 23.25-27.00 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.75-18.00 14.00 12.00 13.00-15.00
Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 85.00-100.00 80.00-100.00 100.00 110.00-130.00
Rice millfeed 38.00-40.00 35.00 NA -----
Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 NA NA
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
