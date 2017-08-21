Stocks Stabilize as Focus Shifts to Central Banks

Stocks showed signs of steadying after a losing streak, with comments from central bank officials expected to dominate most of the week's trading.

The Calm in Emerging Markets Suddenly Broke

Investors poured money into emerging-market stocks for 21 straight weeks. Emerging-market debt funds had attracted fresh cash for 28 straight weeks. Both streaks came to a halt last week.

Bundesbank Sees Strong German Growth Continuing

The German economy is expected to continue its strong growth trend in the current quarter on the back of industrial exports, the country's central bank said.

Chicago Fed Report Shows Slight Slowdown in July

Economic activity across the U.S. decreased slightly in July, according to a report released Monday.

Crude Prices Mixed Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices presented a mixed picture as investors awaited the results of an OPEC meeting today and new data later this week on U.S. inventory levels.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

Why Monetary Policy Isn't the Only Game in Town Anymore

The Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers has been an opportunity for policy makers to pledge extraordinary support for economies, in particular via quantitative easing. But this year looks different.

Draghi Is Likely to Lay Out End to Europe's Quantitative Easing

In his return to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., this week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to set out the case for ending quantitative easing-the program he introduced at the event three years earlier.

First Round of Nafta Talks Reveals Early Friction

The U.S., Mexico and Canada completed the opening round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but tensions over certain areas signaled tough bargaining ahead.

Indonesia's Central Bank Expected to Hold Interest Rates Steady

Bank Indonesia will likely keep the benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 4.75% even though economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter.

