Great Wall Expresses Interest in Fiat Chrysler's Jeep

Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor said it is interested in acquiring Jeep, the profitable U.S. sport-utility vehicle maker owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Herbalife Ends Going-Private Talks, Plans Tender Offer

Herbalife plans to repurchase up to $600 million of its shares over the next month as executives said discussions about taking the company private ended last week.

Baidu Is Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me

Baidu is selling its takeout delivery business to Ele.me, a rival backed by Alibaba. The deal will help the Chinese search-engine giant stop sinking money into a costly business that hasn't paid off.

Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil giant Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, signaling a renewed appetite for deals in the global oil-and-gas industry.

Johnson Controls Accelerates CEO Succession Plan

Johnson Controls said its Chief Operating Officer George Oliver will assume the CEO post from Alex Molinaroli sooner than planned as the company looks to regain its footing following its merger with Tyco International.

McDonald's Cuts Ties With Indian Partner

McDonald's Indian arm has severed ties with its second-largest franchisee in the South Asian nation in a move that could lead to the closure of more than 150 outlets and force the fast food behemoth to start over from scratch in parts of this important market.

Hamilton Beach Owner Plans Spinoff of Home-Appliance Maker

The company that makes Hamilton Beach appliances plans to spin off the brand and a kitchen-accessory store chain to focus on its coal and mining businesses.

ADP Rejects Ackman's Board Nominees

Automatic Data Processing board members have rejected activist investor William Ackman's bid for a board seat and those of two other people nominated by his firm, Pershing Square.

J.P. Morgan Donates Up to $2 Million Following Charlottesville

J.P. Morgan Chase is planning up to $2 million in donations to human and civil-rights organizations following the recent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

