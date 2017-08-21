Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

ADP Rejects Ackman's Board Nominees

Automatic Data Processing board members have rejected activist investor William Ackman's bid for a board seat and those of two other people nominated by his firm, Pershing Square.

Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil giant Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, signaling a renewed appetite for deals in the global oil-and-gas industry.

Great Wall Expresses Interest in Fiat Chrysler's Jeep

Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor said it is interested in acquiring Jeep, the profitable U.S. sport-utility vehicle maker owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Brevan Howard Co-Founder Moving Back to London 'Imminently'

Billionaire hedge fund trader Alan Howard is quitting Geneva and returning to England, according to a person familiar with the matter.

B&G Foods Gobbles Up SnackWell, Back to Nature Brands

B&G Foods has struck a deal to buy SnackWell's cookies and Back to Nature granola bars for $162.5 million, adding to its stable of older brands that have faltered as eating habits change.

HTC Joins Facebook in Slashing VR Headset Price

HTC is dropping the price of its Vive virtual-reality headset by $200, weeks after Facebook made a similar price cut for its Oculus Rift goggles.

CFOs Want to Free up Working Capital

U.S. finance chiefs are shrinking the time it takes to convert trillions tied up in their businesses into tangible cash. Some of their European counterparts are struggling to do the same.

Samsung Broadens Its Drugs Business

The Samsung conglomerate is furthering its efforts to build a full-fledged prescription-drugs business, signing its first deal to develop novel drugs for hard-to-treat diseases.

Samsung Investors Await Note 8 Launch and Scandal Verdict

For Samsung Electronics, the launch this week of a new smartphone and a court ruling for its detained de facto leader may offer closure and clarity for a company rocked by two scandals over the past year.

August 21, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)