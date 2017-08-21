Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil company Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, the latest sign activity is returning to the sector following a three-year slump in oil prices.

B&G Foods Gobbles Up SnackWell, Back to Nature Brands

B&G Foods has struck a deal to buy SnackWell's cookies and Back to Nature granola bars for $162.5 million, adding to its stable of older brands that have faltered as eating habits change.

HTC Joins Facebook in Slashing VR Headset Price

HTC is dropping the price of its Vive virtual-reality headset by $200, weeks after Facebook made a similar price cut for its Oculus Rift goggles.

Samsung Broadens Its Drugs Business

The Samsung conglomerate is furthering its efforts to build a full-fledged prescription-drugs business, signing its first deal to develop novel drugs for hard-to-treat diseases.

Samsung Investors Await Note 8 Launch and Scandal Verdict

For Samsung Electronics, the launch this week of a new smartphone and a court ruling for its detained de facto leader may offer closure and clarity for a company rocked by two scandals over the past year.

Tech Censorship of White Supremacists Draws Criticism From Within Industry

A prominent privacy group has questioned the power a few corporations have to censor, as the number of tech companies blocking white supremacists and a neo-Nazi website grow.

Fortescue Metals Lifts Dividend Guidance Ratio After Jump in Profit

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has flagged a more aggressive dividend payout after annual profit more than doubled on the back of strong iron-ore prices and ongoing efforts to lower production costs.

Parts Suppliers Take a Hit From the Amazon Effect

Amazon.com Inc. is joining a host of online sellers shaking up the roughly $130 billion market for industrial parts used by plumbers, electricians and manufacturers.

Investors Pull Back From Gundlach's Biggest Fund at DoubleLine

Bond investors once eager to be in Jeffrey Gundlach's white-hot DoubleLine Total Return bond fund have pulled out $8.5 billion since its September 2016 peak-an abrupt reversal for the outspoken fund manager.

