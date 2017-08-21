Hong Kong and China Gas 1st Half Net Profit HK$4.47 Billion; Up 3.3% on Year

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (0003.HK) Monday reported a 3.3% rise in first-half net profit amid stronger customer growth and increased sales of gas in Hong Kong and mainland China.

The Hong Kong-listed energy firm said net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 4.47 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$572 million) from HK$4.33 billion a year earlier, while its first-half revenue rose to HK$15.43 billion from HK$14.16 billion a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 12 Hong Kong cents per share.

August 21, 2017 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)