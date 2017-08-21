A Handy Graphical Guide to Saying 'No' at Work:

Do you feel like you're doing way to much at work – like your task load is simply unsustainable? Does it seem like every time your schedule gets close to manageable, another project gets dumped on your plate?

Then it's time to start saying "no."

Of course, many of us are nervous about saying "no." We worry that turning down any requests – especially from superiors – will make us seem like we aren't team players.

However, for the sake of your own health, well-being, and productivity, it's a good idea to say "no" sometimes. And if you learn how to do so properly, you won't have to worry about getting a bad reputation among your colleagues.

Below, check out an infographic from cloud communications advisor GetVoIP that outlines when, why, and – most importantly – how to say "no" at work: