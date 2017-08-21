Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug 12 (3) 14
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 53.0 (3) 53.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 54.9 (3) 54.7*
1000 New Home Sales Jul 615K (25) 610K
-- percent change Jul +0.8% +0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 235K (19) 232K
1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.55M (24) 5.52M
-- percent change Jul +0.5% -1.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.0% (21) +6.4%**
*End-July Reading
**Revised Figure
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 21, 2017 14:10 ET (18:10 GMT)