Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Acquire Oncor

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sempra clinched the deal Sunday after raising an earlier offer of $9.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Berkshire, which last month sealed a deal to buy Oncor for $9 billion, had earlier indicated it wouldn't raise its offer amid opposition to its proposal.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2017 22:44 ET (02:44 GMT)