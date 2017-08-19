What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 19, 2017).

Buffett's battle for control of Texas power-transmission company Oncor took a turn as a new mystery bidder emerged to challenge Berkshire's $9 billion offer.

China announced formal measures to curb outbound investment, as Beijing seeks to establish firmer control over a corporate shopping spree.

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way wager on regional natural-gas prices this spring.

Uber's former CEO said Benchmark is engaged in a personal attack that threatens to further damage the ride-hailing firm.

Foot Locker reported weaker-than-expected sales for its latest quarter, and its shares tumbled 28%.

The SEC said it would drop civil charges against two former J.P. Morgan traders at the center of the 2012 "London Whale" saga.

The Dow fell 76.22 points to 21674.51 on Friday, with the blue-chip index declining for a second week.

Infosys's Sikka resigned as CEO of the Indian software and outsourcing firm.

