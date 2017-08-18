Telecoms Rise Amid Defensive Rotation -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as trades sought out defensive sectors in light of geopolitical shocks and mixed earnings reports.

AT&T ticked down after The Wall Street Journal reported that the government review of its $85 billion takeover of Time Warner has reached an advanced stage, quelling concerns that the Trump administration might block a deal that is fraught with business risk for AT&T.

Separately, Reuters reported the telecom giant is considering a sale of its Digital Life home-security unit.

