U.S. Stocks Decline in Quiet Trading

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week lower, capping a rocky stretch that included political turmoil, some disappointing earnings and terrorism.

Steve Bannon, Controversial Aide to Trump, Is Out

President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon left his position Friday as the newly minted Chief of Staff John Kelly sought to bring order to a White House riven by infighting and power struggles.

China Tightens Rules on Cash Leaving Country as Growth Slows

China formalized existing measures to curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams amid persistent capital-outflow pressure.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in August

U.S. consumer sentiment increased in the first half of August to its highest level since January, as consumers cited a positive outlook for future economic conditions.

Oil Rises on Refinery Outage, Weaker Dollar and Rig Drop

Oil prices vaulted higher after reports of a refinery outage kicked off a rally that continued throughout the afternoon as the dollar weakened and data showed a decline in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

Canada Inflation Accelerated in July

Canada's annual inflation rate picked up steam in July, as it cost more to purchase gasoline and maintain a residence.

Problems Again Found in How Broker-Dealers Are Audited, PCAOB Says

Federal inspectors found problems in more than 80% of the audits of broker-dealers they reviewed last year, the government's auditing regulator said Friday.

U.S., South Korea to Meet on Trade Deal Next Week

U. S. and South Korean negotiators will meet next week in Seoul to potentially amend a five-year-old free-trade agreement.

China Home Prices Growth Slows in July

The momentum of home-price growth in China continued to decelerate in what economists see as a gradual property market slowdown over the next year.

Police Hunt Barcelona Driver as Second Attack Hits Catalonia

Spanish authorities raced to round up suspects in a deadly terror spree that started with a terrorist running down pedestrians in the heart of Barcelona with a van and ended in an early morning shootout in which police killed five attackers wearing fake suicide vests.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)