U.S. Stocks Open Nearly Unchanged

U.S. stocks opened mostly flat Friday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline in three months.

China Tightens Rules on Cash Leaving Country as Growth Slows

China formalized existing measures to curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams amid persistent capital-outflow pressure.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in August

U.S. consumer sentiment increased in the first half of August to its highest level since January, as consumers cited a positive outlook for future economic conditions.

Oil Advances Amid Optimism on Falling Inventories

Oil prices edged higher, helped by continued, if moderate, investor optimism over a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Canada Inflation Accelerated in July

Canada's annual inflation rate picked up steam in July, as it cost more to purchase gasoline and maintain a residence.

U.S., South Korea to Meet on Trade Deal Next Week

U. S. and South Korean negotiators will meet next week in Seoul to potentially amend a five-year-old free-trade agreement.

China Home Prices Growth Slows in July

The momentum of home-price growth in China continued to decelerate in what economists see as a gradual property market slowdown over the next year.

Police Hunt Barcelona Driver as Second Attack Hits Catalonia

Spanish authorities raced to round up suspects in a deadly terror spree that started with a terrorist running down pedestrians in the heart of Barcelona with a van and ended in an early morning shootout in which police killed five attackers wearing fake suicide vests.

A Pillar of Chinese Growth Starts to Show Cracks

Housing prices rose more slowly in China's interior for the second time in two months-a potentially worrying sign for growth following a raft of weak data in July.

Tripling Down on Emerging Markets With a New Leveraged ETF

Direxion, the firm behind popular funds that bet on gold mining companies, oil prices and Chinese stocks, launches an ETF that aims to triple the returns of emerging-market bonds.

August 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)