Third Bidder Emerges for Energy Future's Oncor
A new bidder has emerged with a $9.3 billion offer for power-transmission company Oncor that could wrest it from a deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
China Tightens Rules on Cash Leaving Country as Growth Slows
China formalized existing measures to curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams amid persistent capital-outflow pressure.
The Latest Front in Battling Hate Groups: Credit Cards
Payments and credit-card companies including American Express, Discover and PayPal are booting dozens of individuals and groups associated with right-wing extremist movements off their systems.
Problems Again Found in How Broker-Dealers Are Audited, PCAOB Says
Federal inspectors found problems in more than 80% of the audits of broker-dealers they reviewed last year, the government's auditing regulator said Friday.
Tripling Down on Emerging Markets With a New Leveraged ETF
Direxion, the firm behind popular funds that bet on gold mining companies, oil prices and Chinese stocks, launches an ETF that aims to triple the returns of emerging-market bonds.
Jack Ma Works His Magic With MassMutual Bid
For Alibaba's Jack Ma, joining in a $1.7 billion bid for the Hong Kong and Macau businesses of MassMutual looks like a slick way to get into the insurance line.
'Bitcoin Cash' Jumps 86%, Now the Third-Most Valuable Digital Currency
Bitcoin Cash, the alternative version of bitcoin, saw its price spike sharply overnight, making it the third most valuable digital currency network, behind only ethereum and bitcoin itself.
Why It is Time to Own France's Biggest Bank
BNP Paribas is exploiting rivals' weaknesses while keeping a tight rein on costs
Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon
Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.
Lost $12 Million Windfall Sparks Suit Against Delaware
Two French scientists are suing Delaware because the state sold stock they owned in Idenix Pharmaceuticals without telling them. The case has implications across the U.S. as many companies are incorporated in Delaware.
