Third Bidder Emerges for Energy Future's Oncor

Continue Reading Below

A new bidder has emerged with a $9.3 billion offer for power-transmission company Oncor that could wrest it from a deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

China Tightens Rules on Cash Leaving Country as Growth Slows

China formalized existing measures to curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams amid persistent capital-outflow pressure.

The Latest Front in Battling Hate Groups: Credit Cards

Payments and credit-card companies including American Express, Discover and PayPal are booting dozens of individuals and groups associated with right-wing extremist movements off their systems.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Problems Again Found in How Broker-Dealers Are Audited, PCAOB Says

Federal inspectors found problems in more than 80% of the audits of broker-dealers they reviewed last year, the government's auditing regulator said Friday.

Tripling Down on Emerging Markets With a New Leveraged ETF

Direxion, the firm behind popular funds that bet on gold mining companies, oil prices and Chinese stocks, launches an ETF that aims to triple the returns of emerging-market bonds.

Jack Ma Works His Magic With MassMutual Bid

For Alibaba's Jack Ma, joining in a $1.7 billion bid for the Hong Kong and Macau businesses of MassMutual looks like a slick way to get into the insurance line.

'Bitcoin Cash' Jumps 86%, Now the Third-Most Valuable Digital Currency

Bitcoin Cash, the alternative version of bitcoin, saw its price spike sharply overnight, making it the third most valuable digital currency network, behind only ethereum and bitcoin itself.

Why It is Time to Own France's Biggest Bank

BNP Paribas is exploiting rivals' weaknesses while keeping a tight rein on costs

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

Lost $12 Million Windfall Sparks Suit Against Delaware

Two French scientists are suing Delaware because the state sold stock they owned in Idenix Pharmaceuticals without telling them. The case has implications across the U.S. as many companies are incorporated in Delaware.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)