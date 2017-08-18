Oil Advances Amid Optimism on Falling Inventories

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices edged higher, helped by continued, if moderate, investor optimism over a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hackett Plans Heavy Investments With His New Oklahoma Shale Play

Oilman Jim Hackett said Thursday that his new venture would increase drilling in Oklahoma's Stack shale play and spend heavily on pipelines, storage facilities and gas-processing plants.

Vestas Earnings Miss Forecasts as Big Share Buyback Announced

Danish wind-turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems announced a new share buyback program despite saying earnings dropped in the second quarter as deliveries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell sharply.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher on Storage Data Revision

Natural gas futures settled higher Thursday, snapping a four-session losing streak after government data showed that stockpiles grew more than expected last week, but revised figures indicated that the total amount of natural gas in storage was lower than previously thought.

OPEC's Sick Man, Venezuela Could Jolt Oil Market

Venezuela's already falling oil production will get worse before it gets better, potentially roiling global energy markets.

Elliott Management Wants Energen to Explore Sale Options

Elliott Management has built a big position in Energen Corp., a natural-gas company already under pressure from another activist to sell itself. The hedge fund owns a stake between 4% and 5% and is joining with Corvex Management LP to urge a sale.

Elliott Moves to Block Berkshire Bid for Oncor; Buffett Stands Pat

Elliott Management has purchased a slice of debt that would ensure the hedge fund's ability to block Warren Buffett's deal to buy power-transmission business Oncor, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)