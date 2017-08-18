Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

Third Bidder Emerges in Battle for Energy Future's Oncor

Warren Buffett's battle for control of a Texas power company took a turn Friday as a new mystery bidder emerged to challenge Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s $9 billion offer.

Farm Slump Slows Deere's U.S. Sales

Equipment maker Deere continues to face headwinds from the troubled U.S. farm economy.

Two Tenet Board Members Resign, Setting Up Potential Proxy Fight

Glenview Capital Management, the largest institutional shareholder in Tenet Healthcare, said in a securities filing it could push for a sale of the hospital company or new leadership.

SEC to Drop Civil Charges Against Ex-J.P. Morgan 'London Whale' Traders

Federal regulators said they would drop civil charges against two former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. traders at the center of the 2012 "London Whale" saga, ending the last U.S. case against traders involved in a debacle that cost the New York bank more than $6 billion.

Poland Spring Suit Accuses Nestlé of 'Colossal Fraud'

Nestlé is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that its Poland Spring brand is "common groundwater" rather than spring water, which the suit claims makes the marketing of Poland Spring water a "colossal fraud."

Foot Locker Sales Miss Weighs on Sector

Foot Locker reported worse-than-expected same-store sales in its latest quarter, a sign that the 'athleisure' market may be running out of steam.

U.S. Unit of Intesa Sanpaolo Agrees to Pay $35 Million Over Mishandling ADRs

A U.S. subsidiary of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has agreed to pay $35 million to settle claims that it improperly obtained and lent foreign shares to clients, marking the second time regulators have penalized a broker-dealer based on a wide-ranging probe of the market.

The Latest Front in Battling Hate Groups: Credit Cards

Payments and credit-card companies including American Express, Discover and PayPal are booting dozens of individuals and groups associated with right-wing extremist movements off their systems.

Suniva Requests Bonus for Employee at Center of Tariff Case

Suniva is asking bankruptcy court permission to pay off an employee who the solar-cell manufacturer says is critical to winning the Trump administration's support for trade tariffs.

