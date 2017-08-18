Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

Farm Slump Slows Deere's U.S. Sales

Equipment maker Deere continues to face headwinds from the troubled U.S. farm economy.

Two Tenet Board Members Resign, Setting Up Potential Proxy Fight

Two members of Tenet Healthcare's board of directors, who represent the company's largest institutional shareholder, have resigned their posts, citing "irreconcilable differences" over significant matters involving the company.

Poland Spring Suit Accuses Nestlé of 'Colossal Fraud'

Nestlé is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that its Poland Spring brand is "common groundwater" rather than spring water, which the suit claims makes the marketing of Poland Spring water a "colossal fraud."

Foot Locker Sales Miss Weighs on Sector

Foot Locker followed its athletic-wear store peers in reporting far worse- than-expected same-store sales in its latest quarter, a sign that the "athleisure" market may be running out of steam.

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

Uber's Kalanick Fires Back at Investor in Legal Battle

Uber's former chief executive said Benchmark Capital is engaged in a personal attack that threatens to further damage the company and called for the legal dispute to be settled in arbitration.

Tripling Down on Emerging Markets With a New Leveraged ETF

Direxion, the firm behind popular funds that bet on gold mining companies, oil prices and Chinese stocks, launches an ETF that aims to triple the returns of emerging-market bonds.

Why It is Time to Own France's Biggest Bank

BNP Paribas is exploiting rivals' weaknesses while keeping a tight rein on costs

Vishal Sikka Resigns as Infosys CEO

Vishal Sikka has resigned as chief executive of Infosys, citing a resistance to change at the company that deteriorated into ugly accusations of impropriety.

August 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)