Energy Capital Partners Near Deal to Buy Calpine

Continue Reading Below

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy power-generation company Calpine Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group to Buy Midstream Investor Harvest Fund Advisors

Blackstone Group LP has a deal to buy Harvest Fund Advisors LLC, an investment-management firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management that focuses on midstream energy assets.

New Ford CEO Hints at Changes in Auto Maker's Self-Driving Plans

Fresh into his role as Ford Motor Co.'s chief executive, Jim Hackett said the auto maker is rethinking how customers are going to want to use self-driving vehicle technology.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hackett Plans Heavy Investments With His New Oklahoma Shale Play

Oilman Jim Hackett said Thursday that his new venture would increase drilling in Oklahoma's Stack shale play and spend heavily on pipelines, storage facilities and gas-processing plants.

Wisconsin Assembly Approves Tax Incentives for Foxconn

The Wisconsin State Assembly voted to approve a $3 billion tax-incentive package for Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group to build a display-panel plant in the state.

Uber Wins Ruling on 'Terms of Service' Agreements

A federal court found that Uber Technologies customers sign over their rights to sue in court when they click to agree to the ride-hailing company's terms of service, which include a provision requiring arbitration.

AT&T-Time Warner Deal, an Early Trump Target, Reaches Advanced Stage

The government review of AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner has reached an advanced stage, a significant milestone in a deal that was closely watched for signs of how the Trump administration would view large mergers.

Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia to Merge

News Corp and Australian telecom company Telstra Corp. said Thursday they planned to merge their jointly-owned pay TV company, Foxtel, with Fox Sports Australia, a move that could set up an eventual initial public offering.

U.S. Judge Dismisses Venezuelan Libel Suit Against Dow Jones

Case stems from 2015 Wall Street Journal article that said a top Venezuelan official was being probed for money laundering.

MassMutual to Sell Asian Unit to Jack Ma-Backed Company

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based operations for about $1.7 billion to a group of Asian investors that includes two companies affiliated with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)